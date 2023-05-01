Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 293.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYDGF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $168.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.89.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $637.09 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

