Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.58. 102,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.26 and its 200-day moving average is $138.65.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

