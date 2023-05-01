Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,089 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

SYY stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $76.88. 306,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

