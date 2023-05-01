Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.29% of Texas Roadhouse worth $17,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,829,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,642,000 after buying an additional 333,310 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.07. 63,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.