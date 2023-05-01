Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $12.45 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.73. The stock had a trading volume of 51,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.