Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,095 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,162 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. 1,408,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

