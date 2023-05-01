Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $19.66 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

Shares of CI traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.59. 33,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

