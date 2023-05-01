Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $395.35. The stock had a trading volume of 207,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,476. The firm has a market cap of $375.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.00 and a twelve month high of $404.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

