Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 4,380 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $23,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,945 shares of company stock valued at $53,844,144 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

