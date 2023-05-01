Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,936 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $8.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $546.53. 225,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $560.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

