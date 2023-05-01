Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 4,143 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,092,000 after buying an additional 50,345 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Shares of DE traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $382.27. 38,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,062. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

