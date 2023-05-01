Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.54. 4,141,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,130,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.