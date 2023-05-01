Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $44.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,669,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,807,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 147,438.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,277 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

