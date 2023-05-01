Brian J. Smith Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director Brian J. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 131,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,915,000 after purchasing an additional 95,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

