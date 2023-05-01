Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.68.

Insider Transactions at Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 110,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,580 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.