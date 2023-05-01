Brokerages Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price at $255.96

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.70.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

RACE stock opened at $278.64 on Monday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $286.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.38 and a 200 day moving average of $239.43.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.9876 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

