Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Target Price at $135.29

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.79.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VMW opened at $125.03 on Monday. VMware has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average is $119.31.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
