Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,677,300 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 2,269,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,773.0 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
Shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.16.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
