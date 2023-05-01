Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,677,300 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 2,269,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,773.0 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

Shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

