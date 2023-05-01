Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of CCOEY stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Capcom has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $19.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.98 million during the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Equities analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Capcom

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

