Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $250.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.38 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 16.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

