Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.58 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.58 billion and $289.74 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.39 or 0.06463500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00059577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00021147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,744,572,184 coins and its circulating supply is 34,810,973,440 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

