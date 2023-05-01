Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.58 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.58 billion and $289.74 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.39 or 0.06463500 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00059577 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039246 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018836 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00021147 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006655 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,744,572,184 coins and its circulating supply is 34,810,973,440 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
