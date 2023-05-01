Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $844 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,370,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 542,822 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 271,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 203,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,424,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.