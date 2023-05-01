Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $52.74 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.57 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 215.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 29,355.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Recommended Stories

