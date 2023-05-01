Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Cars.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. 276,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.94. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $92,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,488,042.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 597.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

