Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-$6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRI. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 94.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

