Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-$6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15 EPS.

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

CRI traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 227,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,987. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

