Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.2 %

Carter’s stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

