Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.80 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.16. 147,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,751. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carter’s by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

