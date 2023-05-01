Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.80 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI opened at $69.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,414,000 after purchasing an additional 140,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

