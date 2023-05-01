CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $980,444.40 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CBIZ Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $53.47.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.16%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.