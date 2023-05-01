CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $980,444.40 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CBIZ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.16%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CBIZ by 179.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

