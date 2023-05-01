Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.07

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.07 and last traded at $138.32, with a volume of 661451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.70.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

