CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.23

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 532059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 256,144 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

