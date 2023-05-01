CEMEX (CX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect CEMEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CX opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

