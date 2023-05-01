Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a focus stock rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.07.

Shares of CVE opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.29.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.2532189 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

