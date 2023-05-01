Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Short Interest Update

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

CNC stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. Centene has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

