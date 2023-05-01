Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.24 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Centrifuge has a market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $735,363.68 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.24680779 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $704,230.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

