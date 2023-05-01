CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 950,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.3 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,310. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.0145 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CES Energy Solutions

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

