CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.95. 2,653,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $159,602,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 368,017 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,173,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

