CGI (GIB.A) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CGI (TSE: GIB.A):

4/27/2023 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$138.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$135.00 to C$150.00.

4/27/2023 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$155.00.

4/27/2023 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$140.00 to C$155.00.

4/24/2023 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$150.00.

4/21/2023 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$160.00.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of CGI stock traded up C$1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,906. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$119.71. The firm has a market cap of C$28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$95.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$139.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

