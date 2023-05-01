CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$153.44.

CGI Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$137.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The stock has a market cap of C$28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$119.71. CGI has a 1 year low of C$95.45 and a 1 year high of C$138.60.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

