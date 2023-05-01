Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $190.12 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

