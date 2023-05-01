Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.81.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $133.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.82. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after buying an additional 344,662 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.