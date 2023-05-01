Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.50

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $110.44, with a volume of 3561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.33.

CCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $155,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,860,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $446,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Chase by 0.5% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 34,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chase by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chase by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chase by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

