Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.36 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 76,837 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Check Point Software Technologies

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

