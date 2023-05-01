Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.70-8.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $8.84 on Monday, reaching $118.52. 2,797,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,349. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

