Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Raymond James lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.19.

CHKP opened at $122.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

