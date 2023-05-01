China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in April

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,423,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 27,035,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CHWRF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,044. China Tower has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

China Tower Corp., Ltd. engages in the business of constructing and operating telecommunications towers. The firm is also involved in the provision of telecommunications tower site space; maintenance and power services; indoor distributed antenna systems and other trans-sector site application and information services; and Energy business.

