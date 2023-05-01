China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in April

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,423,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 27,035,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
China Tower Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHWRF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,044. China Tower has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
About China Tower
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Tower (CHWRF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.