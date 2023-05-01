Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,153,400 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 972,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS CHRRF remained flat at $2.23 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

