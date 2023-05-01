Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given “Maintains” Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,327. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,992 shares of company stock valued at $11,399,253. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 510,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

