CIBC Upgrades Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) to “Outperform”

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of CFX traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.15. 70,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,156. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.86. The stock has a market cap of C$140.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$268.10 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. Analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

