CIBC Upgrades Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) to “Outperform”

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance
Shares of CFX traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.15. 70,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,156. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.86. The stock has a market cap of C$140.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.63.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.
See Also
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.